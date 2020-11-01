Police appeal for dashcam footage after woman dies in Co Down single-car crash

Emergency Services attend the scene of a serious single vehicle road traffic collision on the A7 Belfast Road, Downpatrick. Credit Conor Kinahan/PACEMAKER PRESS

The scene of the crash on the A7 Belfast Road.

A woman has died after a car crash in County Down.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the Belfast Road in Downpatrick shortly before 11pm on Saturday night.

Two emergency crews were sent to the scene.

Police officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road at around that time and who may have witnessed the crash or captured dashcam footage that could assist the investigation.The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 2378 of 31/10/20.

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has expressed his sympathies after a woman died in a road collision in Downpatrick.

"Any life lost on our roads is one too many," said the South Down MP.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of this woman at this sad and difficult time."

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath also offered his condolences to the family of the woman.

"This is heartwrenching news that no family wish to receive," said the South Down MLA.

"I thank the emergency services for their speedy and diligent work in this awful accident."I know the community will rally round and support family and friends of the deceased at this time."