Police appeal for help locating Mark Sheridan (25) who is unlawfully at large

A police search is underway to locate Mark Sheridan who is unlawfully at large.

Officers have appealed for the public’s help to locate Sheridan but have advised not to approach the 25-year-old, who was serving a two-year sentence after being convicted on an assault charge when he was released on licence in May.

He has since breached the conditions of this licence and has been recalled to prison.

Sheridan is described as being around 6ft tall, of medium build with brown hair, a short brown full beard and blue eyes and is believed to have connections to Omagh and Enniskillen.

Despite attempts to arrest Sheridan, police have so far been unable to locate him and have appealed to anyone who has seen him to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1267 of the 31/7/21.

They also appealed directly to Sheridan to hand himself in.