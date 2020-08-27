Police appeal for help to locate missing Keith Carlisle (40) last seen entering Six Mile Water river

A multi-agency search operation is continuing today to locate Mr Carlisle as police urge anyone who believes they saw the man on the night he went missing to get in touch. Inspector Julian Buchanan said: "Keith was seen entering the water shortly before 11pm on Sunday night. "Immediately, a multi-agency search and rescue operation was launched, involving our officers and a number of partner agencies. "Despite these searches, we have so far been unable to locate Keith. "While searches are ongoing, we are keen to establish Keith's movements on Sunday night. We know he had been socialising in the town that evening and my appeal is to anyone who came into contact with Keith on Sunday night, or believes they may have seen, to contact us."This is a distressing and worrying time for Keith's family and loved ones, and we would urge anyone who has information that could assist us to call us on 101, and quote reference number 2034 of 23/08/20."