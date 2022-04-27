Police appeal for image not to be shared online after sudden death in Co Armagh

Police near the scene in Bessbrook were a man has been found dead (Pacemaker).

A man has died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon in the Co Armagh village of Bessbrook.

It is understood the man’s body was discovered in an area close to a river in the Green Road area of the village.

The PSNI also requested that images circulating online are not shared.

It is thought the victim was aged in his 20s.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at the sudden death of a man at the Green Road area of Bessbrook this afternoon (Wednesday 27th April). There are no further details at this stage.

“We are aware of images circulating online and ask people not to share the image out of respect for the family.”

A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call just before 3.30pm.

"Following reports of a male having been found unconscious in the Green Road area of Bessbrook, NIAS despatched two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident,” they added.

"No one was taken from the scene.”

The latest incident follows another sudden death in Armagh on Sunday, after police responded to a report of a man in the water in the Navan Fort Road area just after 3pm.

The man’s body was recovered from the water at the quarry and the death is not being treated as suspicious.