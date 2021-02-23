Police appeal for information after Ballymoney shooting

22/02/21 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..Police at the scene of a shooting on Knockmore Road in Mosside Village near Ballymoney on Monday evening, it is belived a man is in a serious condition after he was shot.Pic McAuley Multimedia

Police have appealed for information after a shooting in Ballymoney in which a 53-year-old man was injured.

The man is being treated in hospital following the incident in Mosside Gardens at around 7.30pm on Monday.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: "An investigation is now underway and we would urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting or witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area, to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1841 of 22/02/21."

Former justice minister Claire Sugden MLA said the incident is "concerning".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey also expressed his concern. following a number of attacks in recent months:

“I have previously expressed my concern and that of the local community, that if there is not an end to these incidents someone is going to get seriously injured or even worse.

“Whatever the reason and whoever is involved I would urge them to bring this reign of terror to an end."

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan also condemned the incident.

"Those responsible have nothing to offer society and need to end these actions immediately.

"Anyone with information on this incident should bring it forward to the PSNI."