Police appeal for information after car topples onto roof following west Belfast crash
Brett Campbell
Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle crash in west Belfast after a car flipped upside down.
It happened on the Monagh Bypass on Monday evening.
The blue Skoda Fabia car toppled onto its roof after crashing into an embankment at around 8pm.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Monagh Bypass area of west Belfast. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101”
The road was closed for a short period while PSNI officers removed the vehicle.
It’s understood they were also trying to locate the driver.