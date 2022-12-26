Police appeal for information after car topples onto roof following west Belfast crash

Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle crash in west Belfast after a car flipped upside down.

It happened on the Monagh Bypass on Monday evening.

The blue Skoda Fabia car toppled onto its roof after crashing into an embankment at around 8pm.

Police at the scene of one car crash on the Monaghbypass in west Belfast on December, 26 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Monagh Bypass area of west Belfast. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101”

The road was closed for a short period while PSNI officers removed the vehicle.

It’s understood they were also trying to locate the driver.