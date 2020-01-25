Police appeal for information after man (29) dies in Co Antrim crash

The scene on Garryduff Road at Dunloy where Desmond Wilson died in crash

Police have appealed for information about a crash in which a 29-year-old man died.

The crash involved an Toyota MR2 Roadster and a grey Skoda Yeti and took place on the A6 Randalstown Road, adjacent to Innishmoyne Green.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Doris Purvis said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have been on the A6 Randalstown Road just prior to or around the time of the collision, or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation. The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 777 of 24/01/20."

Desmond Wilson

The 29-year-old was one of two men who died in separate road traffic collisions on Friday.

Desmond Wilson (59), from Ballymoney, was driving a white Peugeot which was in collision with a Citroen Berlingo on the Garryduff Road just outside the village of Dunloy early yesterday morning.

In the second incident a man aged 29 died in a two-vehicle collision on the A6 Randalstown Road, close to the Junction One outlet.

In the Dunloy incident, emergency services raced to the scene but Mr Wilson's life could not be saved.

The Ambulance Service, Fire Service and PSNI all attended the incident. Community leaders spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

Local councillor Darryl Wilson said: "I was deeply saddened to learn that the road traffic collision on the Garryduff Road this morning has resulted in someone losing their life.

"I would like to offer my sympathies to all impacted by this awful tragedy."

Ballymoney Sinn Fein councillor Cathal McLaughlin said news of the fatal smash had come as a great shock to the area, and offered his condolences to the Wilson family.

He also said he hoped that the driver of the Citroen would make a speedy recovery.

The fatal crash took place just outside Dunloy village on the road to Ballymoney, just a few hundred yards into a 60mph zone. North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: "Sadly, yet again another family has been plunged into grief following this morning's fatal road accident at Galdanagh Crossroads outside the village of Dunloy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased at this very sad time and with all those involved in this terrible accident."

PSNI spokesman Inspector Ali said: "Just before 7.35am, it was reported that a white Citroen Berlingo and a Peugeot 2008 were involved in the collision outside Dunloy.

"Desmond, who was the driver of the Peugeot, tragically died at the scene.

"The driver of the Citroen Berlingo was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening," the police officer told reporters.