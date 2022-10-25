Police appeal for information after man (35) beaten with iron bars in Londonderry

Police are appealing for information after an 35-year-old man was reportedly beaten by up to seven men with iron bars in Londonderry in what has been described as a “savage attack”.

The incident occurred in the Carnhill area, Racecourse Road, at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The victim suffered injuries to his legs, shoulder and head.

He was later taken to hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy condemned the attack.

“There is shock in the community following reports that a man was badly beaten in Carnhill last night with iron bars,” she said.

“It’s my understanding that the man has received treatment in hospital for a number of injuries.

“I would urge anyone with information on this brutal attack to bring it forward to the police.”

A police spokesperson said “This was a savage attack on the victim which we are working to establish a motive for. I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and witnessed what occurred, who knows who was involved or saw any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch with us.

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2026 of 24/10/22.”

Reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org