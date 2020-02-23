Police appeal for information after Newcastle log cabin destroyed

The cabin was destroyed in the fire (stock photo)

Police have appealed for information after a log cabin was destroyed in a fire at Donard Park in Newcastle.

The fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately, happened at an outdoor recreation and residential centre shortly before 7pm.

Sergeant McIlveen said: "Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries and no damage to the nearby main property.

"We are appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1541 of 22/02/20."

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.