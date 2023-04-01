Police appeal for information after woman (31) reported missing in north Belfast

Police say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for her well-being.

Police are increasingly concerned for the well-being of 31-year-old Sarah Maguire, who has been reported missing from the north Belfast area.

She was reported missing from the Greenhill Grove area at around 1am this morning, Saturday April 1.

Sarah is described as being around 4"11 in height with shoulder length ginger hair.

She may be wearing an orange coloured t shirt, grey joggers and a green woolly coat.

If you have any information as to Sarah's whereabouts, or have seen her, please contact 101 and quote serial number 1473 of 01/04/23.