Police appeal for information after woman sexually assaulted in Co Antrim

The PSNI is appealing for information after a report that a woman was sexually assaulted in Co Antrim.

The assault occurred shortly before 5pm in the Oakfield Glen area of Carrickfergus on Monday.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was approached from behind while walking in the area by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her and attempted to remove items of her clothing before making off.

The man has been described as being in his early 30s, white and approximately 6ft in height with a slim build.

He is also described as having short, dark curly hair, with light coloured facial stubble, and was wearing a plain black t-shirt with a round collar, navy denim jeans and dark coloured shoes.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen a man in the area matching the description above.

"We are particularly keen to talk to any members of the public who would have been walking their dog in the area around the time of the reported assault, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1433 29/05/23.

“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”