Police appeal for information as part of hate crime investigation into Nazi flags erected outside Dunmurry mosque

The flags were erected in the Ashley Park area on Tuesday

Police have said are they continuing their investigation into a racially motivated hate crime which saw several Nazi flags erected in west Belfast on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PSNI said a male who arrived at the scene via the Kingsway area is believed to have erected the banners, which displayed swastikas and the SS logo outside Iqraa Mosque in the Ashley Park area at around 10.45pm.

Flags

He is then believed to have left at around 11.20pm on foot towards the Kingsway area following the incident.

The flags were then discovered by a woman and her children as they arrived for morning prayers at around 5.30am on Wednesday.

The presence of the banners caused outrage in the surrounding community with various political leaders and community representatives condemning the incident.

Jamal Iweida, imam and president of Iqraa Mosque, said he believed the act was an attempt at intimidation and fears that increased activity around the mosque has brought unwanted attention.

Imam Jamal Liweida, President of Iqraa Mosque Dunmurry outside the mosque after Nazi flags appeared outside the building. Picture: Peter Morrison

"This was an act of intimidation and it is extremely worrying,” Mr Iweida said.

"Everyone who uses the centre, which includes many young people, is concerned by what has happened. Parents are very worried about the safety of their children and a lot of people are scared.”

A police spokesperson said: “We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage taken between 10:30pm and midnight from the Kingsway area of Dunmurry.

"Or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area during that time, should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 360 23/08/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”