Police appeal for information on Comber man who failed to return home

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man Raymond ‘Rainbow’ Gracey from the Comber area of Newtownards.

Mr Gracey was last seen heading in the direction of Ards on Sunday morning and has not returned home.

He was wearing a dark coloured coat and jeans.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts, or who may have seen Mr Gracey, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1670 of 20/02/22.