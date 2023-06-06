Police appeal for information on video showing assault of young man in park

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have further footage of the incident (Niall Carson/PA)

Police are appealing for information surrounding a video showing an altercation in which a young man appears to be assaulted.

The incident in the video is believed to have occurred in the Falls Park area of west Belfast on Saturday 3 June.

In the video a group of approximately 10 young men shout and make demands of another man, before starting to physically attack him.

West Belfast Neighbourhood police have identified and spoken with the victim and are working to identify the others involved in the altercation.

Neighbourhood Inspector Roisin Brown said the public should feel safe in the area.

“Police are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a young man being assaulted in Falls Park,” she said.

“Not only are we concerned for the wellbeing of the young people involved, we also recognise that Falls Park is a popular community space enjoyed by everyone and we want the public to feel safe when they are there.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have further footage of the incident that could help with our investigation, to please get in touch with police by ringing 101 and quoting reference 2161 05/06/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.