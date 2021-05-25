Police appeal for information to find missing teenagers Dean Hawe and Rachel McBride

Police in Mid Ulster have appealed for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers believed to be travelling together.

Deane Hawe (17) and Rachel McBride (15) were last seen around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Castledawson and Portglenone area.

Police said: “Rachel is 5 ft 4, is described as regular build, has brown shoulder length hair with blonde highlights, and was wearing a black hoody with pink ‘Little Pepe’ writing, black leggings and black trainers.

“Dean is 5ft 6, of medium build with shoulder length long brown hair and was wearing a black Slipknot logo hoody with black jeans and white trainers.

“Anyone with information or sightings of Dean or Rachel should call Police on 101 reference 1368 or 1603 of 24 May 2021.”