Police appeal for missing 12-year-old Fabian Stojka

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old boy from west Belfast.

Fabian Stojka, a Slovakian national, had been living in the Dunmurry area until Wednesday February 24.

He has not been seen since then and is believed to be currently in the company of his mother somewhere in the greater Belfast area.

Fabian is described as being approximately 5’3” tall and of heavy build.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “I would ask anyone with information regarding Fabian’s whereabouts to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1768 24/02/21. Information can also be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”