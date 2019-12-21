Police appeal for missing Belfast man Melvin Watson

Police have appealed for the public’s help after a man went missing in east Belfast on Thursday night.

Police say Melvin Watson (42) was last seen at the Russell’s Shop 4U on the Newtownards Road at around 9.55pm.

He was last spoken to on the phone at around the same time.

Inspector Anne McCourt said: “It is extremely out of character for Melvin not to be in touch with his family and they are growing concerned.

“If you can help us find him and bring him home for Christmas, please call 101, quoting reference 1700 19/12/19.”