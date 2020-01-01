Police appeal for missing teenager Samantha Hanrahan

Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl from Omagh.

Samantha Hanrahan was last seen in the town at around 2.30pm on Wednesday December 27.

It is believed she may have travelled to the Belfast or Dublin areas but police have said it is possible she is in the wider Tyrone/Fermanagh area.

Police appealed to Samantha, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact officers in Omagh on 101, quoting reference 797 28/12/19.