Police appeal for missing woman (22) last seen in Dungannon

Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a missing 22-year-old woman.

Laura Vizgirdaite was last seen in the Far Circular Road area of Dungannon last Sunday.

It is believed Laura may have made her way to County Clare.

Police made a direct appeal to the young woman to contact them.

They’ve also asked anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police in Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1644 16/09/21.