Police appeal for on-the-run prisoner Maurice Kane

Police have issued an appeal for the public's help in tracking down an on-the-run prisoner.

Maurice Kane (23) had his licence revoked in January after a number of breaches.

Police issued an appeal on Thursday, April 9.

Inspector Antony Frazer said: "Kane, who was sentenced for a number of offences including theft, possession of Class B and Class C drugs, was released from prison on licence, however following a number of breaches, his licence was revoked.

"He is described as around 173 cm tall, of slim build with short/crewcut dirty fair hair. We believe he has connections to north and east Belfast and possibly Portadown.

"Despite exhaustive attempts to arrest Kane, police have been unable to locate him. I appeal to anyone who has seen Maurice Kane, or who knows of his whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1738 of 18/01/2020.

“I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous."

There are 12 people listed on the Department of Justice's unlawfully at large web page.