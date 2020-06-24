Police appeal for public to search homes, gardens and unused vehicles for missing Noah Donohoe

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 24/6/2020: The local residents search in the north Belfast area today as the search continues for 14 year old Noel Donahoe who disappeared on Sunday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Search and rescue teams in north Belfast search for missing Noah Donohoe on June 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Noah Donohoe’s mum Fiona and aunt Niamh during a press conferences as searches continue in north Belfast on June 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Superintendent Muir Clark during a press conferences as searches continue in north Belfast on June 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Noah DonohoeÕs aunt Shona, mum Fiona and aunt Niamh during a press conferences as searches continue in north Belfast on June 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The PSNI has appealed to the public to search their homes, gardens and outbuildings for signs of missing schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

Superintendent Muir Clark thanked the public for their help in a widespread search as thousands of volunteers continued to hunt for the Year 10 pupil who has been missing from his home in since Sunday.

Officers believe Noah Donohoe may have fallen from his bicycle and sustained an injury causing him to remove his clothing before he was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road.

A number of items belonging to the teenager, including his bicycle and some clothing, have been found.

Superintendent Clark asked people to now search their own properties in north Belfast. "I really need people to check their own property, we are looking for a young, slim 14-year-old boy," he said, speaking from Musgrave Police Station where Noah's mother Fiona and aunts Niamh and Shona were also present.

"Check your gardens, sheds and outbuildings for any sign of Noah. If you have a car or a caravan that hasn't been used for some time which is siting in your driveway, please check it to see if Noah is there."

"If anyone has clothing which has gone missing from your washing line over the past few days, you need to call us."

Noah Donohoe's mum Fiona during a press conferences as searches continue in north Belfast on June 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Superintendent Clark made a direct appeal to Noah to call them if he is able to do so, reassuring him he was not in any trouble. He asked Noah's friends to contact the police with any information, now matter how small.

"If any of Noah's friends known anything that might help us, you are not in any trouble, it's just to help us find him. If you are a landlord or you own a vacant property ion this area, please check your property for sign of Noah," he said.

It comes after Noah's devastated mother Fiona pleaded for “just one person” to come forward with information that could lead to her son’s safe return home.

Fiona Donohoe has issued a fervent appeal for her 14-year-old son, an only child and St Malachy's pupil, on the third day after his disappearance.

Just before 6pm a boy matching his description was seen falling off a bike, possibly sustaining a head injury, on North Queen Street on Sunday.

He is understood to have got back on his bike and rode towards Northwood where he is believed to have abandoned all his clothing and was seen cycling naked.

In the map above, the green dots represent the areas which have been searched - and the red box was where Noah was last seen. The yellow dot is where divers searched drains at 12pm on Wednesday.

Police recovered his bike and some clothing, and have been working on the theory that he fell, bumped his head and became disorientated.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ms Donohoe said “someone must have spotted a half-naked or naked boy” in the Northwood Road/Premier Drive area of north Belfast, where he was last seen.

“Not one person has come forward to say they saw him,” said Fiona.

“I’m pleading with you; did you see a young boy naked – or even just with his top off - on June 21?

“I need to know if there were any eyewitnesses, so please come forward.

“You may think it’s insignificant but it could turn out to be really relevant. Please, please tell the police anything you know.”

Noel’s aunt, Niamh Donohoe, who was out searching for her nephew on Wednesday, said he is “a great wee boy”.

“Noah loves school, he loves his friends, he’s a complete dote,” she said.

She also said his family is desperate for answers.

“We have no idea what has happened.

“We would ask members of public to think abut whether or not they’ve noticed anything unusual recently?

“Have you heard any noises? One woman thought she heard crying at midnight...information like that could be extremely helpful to the police.”

Sean McCarry, of the Community Rescue Service, is asking the public to check their homes.

"There's a very good chance that Noah's confused, doesn't understand who he is," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We're working on the assumption that he's gone to find shelter somewhere - in bushes, under a hedge, in someone's garden shed, or even in their house. He could've walked in through an open door.

"He's a not a danger to anyone. We're asking people to check their homes.

"We don't know what's going on with Noah, but we do know this is totally out of character.”