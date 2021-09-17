Police appeal for public’s help in locating unlawfully at large Kieran Smyth (61)

A man who was previously convicted for a 2015 robbery is being hunted by police after breaching the conditions of his prison release.

Police said 61-year-old Kieran ‘Zac’ Smyth is “unlawfully at large” and have asked for the public’s help in locating him.

They said the man is described as being approximately six feet tall and of medium build.

They added that he has connections to west Belfast and is believed to have previously travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

The public have been asked not to approach the man if they see him, but instead to contact police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Despite attempts to arrest Smyth, police have so far been unable to locate him.

“We are appealing to anyone who has seen Kieran 'Zac' Smyth, or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact police on 101 quoting reference RM21022748.

“Police would also appeal directly to him to hand himself in.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”