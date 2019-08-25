Police appeal for public's help to identify body of woman found dead in Dunmurry

The woman's body was found in Seymour Hill Mews area by a member of the public shortly after 7.20am on Sunday morning. Credit: Colm O'Reilly

Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying the body of a woman found dead in Dunmurry.

The woman's body was found on grassland in the Seymour Hill Mews area by a member of the public shortly after 7.20am on Sunday morning.

The scene was cordoned off for several hours while police carried out enquiries.

Police said they are not treating the death as suspicious at this stage, however they are unable to identify the woman.

Inspector Gray said: "She is a white female, aged between 65 to 75, with white coloured hair, of slight build and was found wearing a green anorak coat, navy trousers, black shoes, blue knitted jumper and distinctive glasses with yellow lenses.

“We believe this lady may have gone missing within the last 24 - 48 hours and we are asking the public to think about any family members, neighbours or friends that they haven’t seen or heard from – and to check that they are safe and well.

"We think this lady is from the local area and may have walked to Seymour Hill Mews.

“If anyone can help us to identify this lady, or has information that could help with our enquiries, please contact officers in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 611 25/08/19.”

DUP councillor for the area, Jonathan Craig, said the news is "absolutely tragic".

"This is an absolutely tragic event. Clearly this elderly lady has lost her life and it will be absolutely devastating for her family, friends and all who knew her," he said.

"Incredibly sad news will be coming to the door of someone and my thoughts are with them at this time."