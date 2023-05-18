Police appeal for witnesses following arson attack at property in Co Down

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack outside the front door of a property in Co Down.

The incident occurred in the Bests Hill area of Castlereagh shortly after 11pm on Wednesday.

The PSNI alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found a “well established” fire with extensive damage caused to the front door area of a house.

There was also a melted wheelie bin.

A police spokesperson confirmed while there was damage to the inside of the property, no one was home at the time and no injuries reported.

“We are investigating a number of lines of enquiry and working to establish a motive, exactly what happened and who was responsible,” they added.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2306 of 17/05/23.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”