Police appeal for witnesses over stabbing in Co Tyrone

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Moy, Co Tyrone at the start of this month

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in Moy, Co Tyrone at the start of this month.

It happened in The Square in Moy on Sunday, March 1, when three men and a woman were attacked after leaving licensed premises at around 1.20am.

A 31-year-old man suffered a serious stab wound to his abdomen and three others had injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and were later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI is asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage or any recording made on a mobile phone, to contact detectives at Cookstown on 101 quoting reference number 137 01/03/20.