Police appeal for witnesses to fatal Belfast collision

A man died after being struck by a car at Henderson Court, in the Knocknagoney area, at around 8.20pm on Tuesday, April 7.

He had been walking his dog when he was involved in the collision with a white Toyota Aygo. The male driver of the car was not injured.

Constable Michael McNee said: “We have spoken with a number of witnesses so far but believe there were further witnesses who have not yet contacted police and I am appealing for those individuals to get in touch.

"It is of vital importance that we gather all available information in relation to this tragic incident and I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 1517 07/04/20."