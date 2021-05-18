Police appeal for witnesses who helped Dungannon assault victim to come forward

The PSNI have appealed for two witnesses who came to the aid of a woman who was assaulted in Dungannon at the weekend to come forward.

The assault on the woman was reported to police on Sunday and is thought to have taken place between 9pm and 10pm in a car park on the Donaghmore Road.

PSNI Detective Constable Patton said: “It was reported that two members of the public, a man and a woman, came to the aid of the female victim and managed to take her to a place of safety.

"I want to take this opportunity to appeal to the man and woman, who helped the victim, to get in touch with us. I would also appeal to any other witnesses with information to contact us. The number to call is 101 and quote reference number 1179 of 16/05/21."

A man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident and is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrate's Court next month.