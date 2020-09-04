Police appeal in search for missing Belfast man Mark Wright (24)

Police have appealed for help to find a 24-year-old man last seen on Thursday morning.

Mark Wright was last seen on Holywood Road in east Belfast shortly before 9am.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, white t-shirt, grey Nike jogging bottoms and white Londsdale sneakers. He is 5’9, with a stubble beard and short brown hair. He is also believed to be wearing a green Berghaus coat.

If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts police have asked to be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 1798 of 3/9/20