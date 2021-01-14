Police appeal over Armagh road victim's lost phone

Police are still trying to trace a mobile phone belonging to a man killed in a south Armagh road tragedy last summer.

Michael Kirk (40) died following the collision at Blaney Road in Crossmaglen in the early hours of Sunday, August 23.

Yesterday the PSNI issued a fresh appeal for information on the tragedy.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was walking or driving in and around the Crossmaglen area or on Blaney Road, especially between the hours of 3.30am and 4.30am.

Inspector Darren Hardy said: "We are keen for anyone with information, or who can recall seeing Michael, to contact us so we can piece together his movements prior to the collision.

"His mobile phone was lost in the area at this time and we are keen to get this returned to his family. If you found a mobile phone in Crossmaglen or you are a business owner to whom was handed in a lost phone at this time, please contact police."