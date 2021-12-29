Police appeal over Belfast assault that left victim with broken jaw following choke hold

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left unconscious with a broken jaw after having been assaulted earlier this month in Belfast city centre.

The man had been walking in the direction of the Lisburn Road via Bruce Street on December 12 when the assault took place.

Police said the 26-year-old victim was grabbed in a choke hold by an unknown male police believe is aged in his 20s.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Ash said: “At approximately 8.30pm a 26-year-old who had been walking in the direction of the Lisburn Road via Bruce Street, was assaulted by another man.

“The victim was held in a choke hold to the point of unconsciousness and suffered a broken jaw. The victim’s girlfriend attempted to intervene and the suspect released the victim before making off along Great Victoria Street.

“The suspect is described as male, in his mid 20’s, of slim build with a dark beard and was wearing a baseball cap.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or may have witnessed the assault take place or may have dash cam footage which could assist our investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2053 12/12/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”