Police appeal over damaged car abandoned in Derry field

Detectives believe a woman who left the scene with a dog and man spotted limping were travelling in the vehicle

Police are searching for a woman who left the scene of a collision in Londonderry with a dog early on Tuesday morning.

A man was also spotted limping away from a badly damaged car abandoned in a field on Letterkenny Road shortly before 8am.

A member of the public approached the woman who was next to the grey coloured Mercedes, but she walked off.

Police believe the pair were travelling together in the car and are trying to figure out what happened.

“It was reported, just before 8am, that a woman was observed at the vehicle - a grey-coloured Mercedes - but, when a member of the public approached her, she left the scene, taking a dog with her,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“A man was also reported to have been at the scene and observed leaving. He is described as having worn a blue-coloured top and had a goatee and was reported to have been limping.”

Sergeant O'Hara said detectives are continuing with enquiries into the collision in order to establish how the car ended up in the field.

“In particular, we're working to locate the woman observed at the scene who had a dog and the man who was observed leaving the area,” he added.

“We believe, at this time, this man and woman were travelling in the vehicle, and can assist us with our enquiries, however, we also want to check on their welfare as we believe they may have sustained injuries.

"If you were in the area, before or around 8am today and believe you saw this vehicle, or may have captured its movements on your dash cam, we would ask that you get in touch with us.

“I would also make a direct appeal to the man and woman who were observed at the scene of the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 297 of 05/07/22.