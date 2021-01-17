Police appeal over driver of a white van after fatal Co Antrim crash

Police want to speak to the driver of a white van following Monday's incident

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash on the Ballylagan Road near Straid, Ballyclare

Police investigating a fatal collision between a car and a lorry in Co Antrim have issued a witness appeal to the driver of a white van.

The crash happened near Ballyclare, on the Carrickfergus Road close to Ballylagan Road, Ballynure, on Monday. The incident was reported to police around 9.15am.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while another patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Read more Police appeal over fatal crash tragedy in Co Antrim

Commenting on the specific witness appeal, Inspector Siobhan Watt said: “We would ask the driver of a white van towing a trailer believed to have been travelling ahead of the car involved in the collision, to please get in touch with police in the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 285 of 11/01/21.”