Police appeal over fatal crash tragedy in Co Antrim

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash on the Ballylagan Road near Straid, Ballyclare

Heartfelt condolences have been offered to the loved ones of a man who died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Antrim.

The crash happened near Ballyclare, on the Carrickfergus Road close to the Ballylagan Road, Ballynure, yesterday morning.

The incident was reported to police around 9.15am.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while another patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

Officers remained at the scene yesterday conducting enquiries.

UUP councillor Vera McWilliam said her sympathies were with the loved ones and friends of the man who had died in the collision.

"This will be incredibly difficult news for them at what is only the start of 2021," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with them at this extremely difficult and heartbreaking time."

The PSNI later said in a statement that it was anticipated that the Ballylagan Road and Carrickfergus Road would both remain closed for some time.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 9.19am following a report of the collision.

Two emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said yesterday there are no further details at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured it on their dash cam, to call 101 and quote reference number 285 of 11/01/21.