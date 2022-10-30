Police appeal to four people who helped sex assault victim in south Belfast

Police want to speak to people who helped a woman who had allegedly been sexually assaulted on Friday night.

Police investigating a serious sexual assault in south Belfast have made an appeal to four people who helped the alleged victim on Friday night.

The assault is reported to have occurred in the Botanic Gardens area of the city between 10.30pm and 11pm.

Detective Sergeant Harris from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch said: “We’re keen to speak with two women and a man who helped this woman and arranged a taxi for her and accompanied her to the hospital.

“We are also keen to identify and speak with the taxi driver who drove her to hospital.

“We believe these people have vital information which could assist with our ongoing investigation and I would urge them to make contact with us by calling 101 and quoting reference 81 of 29/10/22.”