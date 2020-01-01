Police appeal to identify critically ill young man found collapsed in Rea's Wood

The young man was found collapsed in Rea's Wood this morning. Credit: Google

Police in Antrim are asking for help in identifying a young man who was found collapsed near Massereene Golf Club on New Year's Day morning.

The young man, who is now in critical condition in hospital, was discovered lying in an unresponsive state on a path in Rea's Wood shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday.

He was transferred to hospital by the ambulance service.

Inspector Spence said: "He is described as being aged in his late teens or early twenties, of muscular build, approximately 5’10” or 5’11” tall, with dark hair.

"He was wearing a dark green camouflage t-shirt, black jeans, grey adidas trainers and a thin black and grey coloured zipped Nike top.

“Our enquiries to date have been unable to identify this man, so I am appealing for the public’s help.

"If anyone believes they can help us identify this young gentleman, or has information that could help with our enquiries, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1079 01/01/20.”