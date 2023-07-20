Police appeal to young people after late night swimmer rescued from NI lake

A late night swimmer who got into difficulties in a Co Armagh lake has been rescued following the fast actions of concerned friends and emergency responders.

Police were alerted to the incident in Camlough Lake near Newry in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a young adult entered the water, and failed to return to shore.

When friends could no longer see them, they called 999.

“It was both dark and cold outside,” the PSNI said on Facebook.

“We immediately responded along with our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

"We arrived and the incident was as reported, the person could not be seen in the water.

"With a well co-ordinated Multi-agency effort, search lights were deployed and the person was able to be located swimming in the middle of the lake.

"They looked to be struggling and was clearly unable to swim back to the entry point.”

Police believe the individual was in the water for around an hour.

"Thankfully we were able to quickly locate a Kayak nearby and our colleagues from NIFRS were able to use this to deploy onto the lake and rescue the person," they continued.

“Our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were then on hand to treat the casualty medically.

"Thankfully the person is now safe and well and we wish them well.

"This effort from friends on scene phoning 999, to the response from emergency services undoubtedly saved this persons life.”

The incident has prompted a police appeal to young people as they enjoy the summer months.

“Please do not enter water at night and in the cold,” the post added.

"Be mindful of your surroundings and only enter water in conditions were it is safe to do so.

"Always ensure you are with a friend, and that you do not swim outside of your ability.

"It may well save your own life.”