Police appealing for info after Amazon van stolen in Newry

The PSNI are appealing for information after an Amazon delivery van was reportedly stolen in Newry on Monday night.

Police said they received a report at approximately 7.05pm that the vehicle had been taken from the Canal Street area.

Response officers quickly located the van at the Flagstaff/ Dublin road roundabout a short distance away.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information in relation to the movements of the van and the identity of the persons who may have taken the vehicle.

"We would be keen to hear from anyone who has any CCTV or Dash-Cam footage or seen any persons acting suspiciously in either of the areas. Please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1825 of 04/06/2023.”