Police appealing for info following stabbing of man in north Belfast

A man aged in his 30s has been stabbed in north Belfast on Monday evening, police have confirmed.

It is understood that the injured man is receiving medical assistance at the scene.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “Shortly before 4:35pm, it was reported that a man in his 30s had received stab wounds following an altercation in the area. He has been taken to hospital for his injuries.

“The Cliftonville Road was closed as officers carried out their investigation in the area. The road has subsequently reopened to traffic.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1317 18/04/22 Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

It was reported at 5.31pm that the road had been closed due to an "ongoing incident.”

Local SDLP councillor Paul McCusker tweeted shortly after 6pm, writing: “Concerned to hear a male has been stabbed this evening on the Cliftonville [Road] who is currently receiving treatment from the ambulance service.

"Police continue to hold a scene to understand what has happened. It’s worrying to see an increase in knife crime on the streets.”

The PSNI has been contacted for further details.

