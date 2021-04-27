Police appealing for information after Holywood fire

Police in Co Down are appealing for information after a fire caused minor damage to a property in Holywood.

The incident was reported to police at around 1am on Tuesday morning and involved a blaze in the back garden of the house in Dunville Link.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service officers attended the fire and it was subsequently brought under control.

No one was said to be inside the property at the time of the incident.

PSNI Detective Constable Kennedy said police are appealing for members of the public to assist them in their investigation.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation and anyone with information which may assist our enquiries is asked to get in touch,” they said.

“I would also urge anyone who was in the area between midnight and 12:50am and saw anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to call us. The number to phone is 101, and quote reference number 43 of 27/04/21.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”