Police arrest fourth man in connection with Strabane attack on PSNI officers

Police at the scene at Mount Carmel Heights in Strabane. Picture Martin McKeown. 18.11.22

A fourth man has been arrested this afternoon by detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane.

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit made the arrests in connection with a suspected New IRA attack on Thursday night.

The 38-year-old man was arrested in the Strabane area today, Saturday November 19, under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Three men aged, 36, 36 and 28 arrested on Friday, November 18 under the Terrorism Act remain in custody at this time.

The attempted murder investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org