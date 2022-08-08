Police arrest fourth person over Ballymena murder of Victor Hamilton

The body of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton was discovered in the driveway of his Ballymena home. Pic: PSNI

Police investigating the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena have made a fourth arrest.

Mr Hamilton (63) was found outside his home in Orkney Drive on July 26.

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team arrested a 41-year-old man in the Portadown area on Monday morning on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Meanwhile, two men aged 33 and 29 have been charged with murder.

A 23-year-old woman was released on bail pending further enquiries.