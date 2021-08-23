Police arrest male (42) in connection to ‘racially-motivated’ criminal damage to north Belfast homes

The PSNI is treating reports of criminal damage to properties in north Belfast as racially-motivated hate crimes.

The incidents took place at homes in Ainsworth Avenue and Woodvale Avenue on July 31 and August 11 respectively.

Police said on Monday a house search had been conducted and a man aged 42 has been arrested in connection to the investigation

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: “These disgraceful attacks resulted in significant damage to two properties and, moreover, distress to the families affected, with young children having to leave their homes.

“Both incidents are being treated as racially-motivated hate crimes.”

The police officer added: “We have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, intimidation, criminal damage and threats to cause criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our enquiries continue, and anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 1551 of 31/07/21.”