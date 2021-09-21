Police arrest man (47) after stolen forklift recovered

The forklift truck had been reported stolen in Glenarm last April.

The vehicle was recovered along with a stun gun after a search at a commercial premises on the Crumlin Road on Tuesday.

North Belfast District Support Team carried out the search with the assistance of officers from Air Support Unit, Tactical Support Group, Armed Response and Dog Section.

Sergeant Grant Behan said: “The search was conducted at commercial premises on Tuesday afternoon as part of an investigation into the theft of a telehandler forklift which was reported stolen from a property in the Glenarm area in April 2020.

"The telehandler was recovered along with an electric stun gun device and a 47-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and for possession of a prohibited weapon. He currently remains in police custody assisting us with our enquiries.”

He continued: “I am very pleased to have been able to recover this high value item after a long and exhaustive investigation and I would ask anyone with information about any criminal activity to report it to police so we can continue target criminals.”