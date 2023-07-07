Police arrest man after west Belfast burglary disturbed by occupant

Police have issued advice to help people avoid burglary.

Police arrested a man following a report of a burglary at a house in west Belfast in the early hours of Friday morning.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “Shortly before 4am, it was reported that a man entered a property in the Fruithill Park area.

“After being challenged by the occupant, the male left the premises.

“It was subsequently discovered that a number of drawers and other items inside the property had been rummaged through.

“The man was later located by police in the Stockman’s Lane area of the city, where he was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Sergeant Kennedy continued: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information about this incident which could assist us, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 168 of 07/07/23.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

“It is important that we all work together to make our community safer for everyone. Reporting any activity that raises your suspicions promptly to the police will help to deter criminals and reduce crime in your area.

“I would also remind people to make the security of your home and neighbourhood part of your daily routine.

“Make sure to close, lock and check all windows and doors, even if you are just stepping outside for a few minutes and especially if you are leaving your home for a longer period.

“We have lots of information on home and personal security on our website at https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe.”