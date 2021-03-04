Police arrest man during investigation into violent dissident republicanism

The PSNI carried out a search of the Creggan area of Londonderry on Tuesday

Police have arrested a man in the Creggan area of Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

The arrest came following a search carried out by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit - with support from local district police officers - in the area on Thursday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, Head of Serious Crime Branch, said: “Today’s arrest of a 30-year-old man under the Terrorism Act is in relation to our ongoing enquiry into a number of violent gun attacks on members of the Londonderry community over recent months.

“A number of electronic items have been seized and searches of land and outbuildings are also currently under way.”

He appealed to the public for information to help keep people safe.

Superintendent Murray added: “Despite significant progress against the New IRA, we have recently seen them once again turn their guns on the communities where they live, mutilating a number of men, particularly in the North West.

“As well as causing brutal injuries to the victims they have put the NHS under increasing pressure during the pandemic which is beyond reckless.

“I would ask that anyone with information on their activities, especially the location of the guns and explosives which they often leave in public areas, to tell the police.”

The man, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act, has been conveyed to Musgrave Police Station where he will be questioned by detectives.