Police arrest man over alleged death threats to loyalist Jamie Bryson

Police search a property on the Cliftonville Road in North Belfast on July, 23 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been arrested over allegations he made death threats against prominent loyalist Jamie Bryson.

Police in north Belfast arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of threats to kill, threats to damage property and harassment after a search of a property in the Cliftonville Road area of Belfast on Friday afternoon.

He remains in police custody at this stage.

Posting on Twitter after the arrest was made, Mr Bryson said he welcomed the “proactive action” by the PSNI.

He also called on the police to oppose bail due to the nature of the threats made against him.