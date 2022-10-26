Police arrest second murder suspect in Liam Christie shooting

Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim.

Mr Christie was shot dead on Thursday October 20 at a friend’s house on Craighill.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder in Antrim on October 20 said they have arrested a second suspect.

The man, aged 43, was arrested in the Antrim area early on Wednesday morning.

A 44-year-old man arrested on Monday, October 24, also remains in custody after detectives were granted an extension to his detention until 1pm on Thursday, October 27.

The Sunday Life has reported that “career criminal” Liam Christie was gunned down by an LVF-linked drugs gang following a row over missing money.

His loyalist cocaine suppliers believed he was stealing drugs from them, selling on the side and pocketing the cash.

Fearing for his life, the 44-year-old fled the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim town earlier this year, only to make the fatal mistake of returning in the past few weeks.

He was shot dead at a friend’s house on Craighill — the street on which he had previously lived for almost a decade — during the early hours of last Thursday morning.