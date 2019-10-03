Police arrest three men in connection with 'dissident republican' arson attacks in west Belfast

The arson attack on a car in the Lagmore View Road area of Dunmurry during the early hours of Sunday July 14.

Three men have been arrested by anti-terror cops investigating arson attacks thought to be carried out by dissident republican's in west Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the men in connection with arson attacks carried out at two properties in the Lagmore area in the early hours of 14th and 16th July.

Cars parked at the houses were set alight and destroyed.

Police believe the attacks were carried out by a dissident republican group in the area.

The men, aged 24, 26 and 44 were arrested in Belfast on Thursday and are currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.