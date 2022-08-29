Police arrest woman (22) over fatal hit-and-run in Ballymena and recover vehicle

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena which left a 57-year old man dead have made an arrest and recovered a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said "We have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences and she remains in police custody at this time. We have also recovered a grey BMW car we believe was involved for further examination."

Earlier on Monday the PSNI announced they were hunting for the male and female occupants of a silver BMW believed to be involved in the collision which made off from the scene on Sunday.

The victim, who was walking in Ballymena at the time of the incident was later named as John Corr.

The PSNI said “We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date in terms of eyewitness reports and we are particularly keen to hear from any other witnesses and to view any more footage taken in the area around that time.

This could be dashcam, mobile, CCTV or doorbell camera footage. We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigian expressed his condolences following Mr Corr’s death.

“The community is in shock after a man died following a road traffic accident on the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

“I would urge anyone with information about this collision to bring it forward to the police.”

The Cushendall Road has now re-opened.