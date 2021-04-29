Police arrest woman over Muckamore Abbey abuse

Police have arrested a 52-year-old woman as part of their investigation into the abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital in Co Antrim.

Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at the hospital arrested the woman in the Antrim area on Thursday morning.

Seven people have been informed they are to be prosecuted for a range of offences, including ill-treatment and wilful neglect, in connection with the alleged ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey.

A public inquiry into the hospital was announced last year by Health Minister Robin Swann. He said at the time patients and families would have the opportunity to influence its remit and scope.